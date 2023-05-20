Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $28,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

NASDAQ TER opened at $97.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.