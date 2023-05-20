Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

TPL stock opened at $1,346.02 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,325.33 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,575.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,999.17.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

