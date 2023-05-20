Thayer Donald Wiederhorn Acquires 1,666 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) COO Thayer Donald Wiederhorn bought 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FAT Brands Stock Down 3.7 %

FAT stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

