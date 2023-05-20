The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $17,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.98. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 286.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

