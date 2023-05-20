The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $37.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.07.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

PTCT stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.