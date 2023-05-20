The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.09 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Home Depot has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $290.88 on Friday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.67 and a 200-day moving average of $306.05. The firm has a market cap of $294.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

