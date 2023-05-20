The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,288,000 after buying an additional 352,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,010 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Stories

