The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 775 ($9.71) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of The Sage Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of The Sage Group to an add rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 965 ($12.09) to GBX 880 ($11.02) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 788 ($9.87).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 865 ($10.84) on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 867.80 ($10.87). The company has a market cap of £8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,326.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 787.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 774.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,923.08%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

