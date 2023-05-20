The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $232.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.