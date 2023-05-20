The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $32,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $232.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.31 and its 200-day moving average is $232.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

