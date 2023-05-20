The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $564,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,576.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

