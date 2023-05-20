Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 14,000 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 43.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

