Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,031 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.17 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

