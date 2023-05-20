Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $204,000 in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the first quarter worth about $216,000.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPPP opened at $12.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

