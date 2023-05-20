Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,289,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,495,000 after buying an additional 1,209,166 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after buying an additional 935,558 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,015,000 after buying an additional 721,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 500,527 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

