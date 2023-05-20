Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 131,100 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Mistras Group worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MG opened at $7.37 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mistras Group Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

