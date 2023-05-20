Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,500 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 649.19% and a negative return on equity of 142.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

