Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 77,080 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,080 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,233 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,501. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

