Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

