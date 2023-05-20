Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Trainline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Trainline has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

