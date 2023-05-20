TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of TransUnion worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3,038.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

