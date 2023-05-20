Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $434,889.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

