Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in SLM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

