Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 350 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 0.1 %

GFS opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.95.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

