Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 886,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

