Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,436 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

Featured Articles

