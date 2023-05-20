Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.58 Million Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,528,000 after acquiring an additional 220,417 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 701,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,480 shares of company stock worth $2,450,769. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.