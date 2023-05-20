Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.75 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

Insider Activity

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock worth $3,439,588. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $89.84 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

