Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after buying an additional 916,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 14.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,976,000 after buying an additional 406,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 738,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 3.2 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.78.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Articles

