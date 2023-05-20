Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares in the company, valued at $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,401 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,368 over the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

