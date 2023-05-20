Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,532,000 after acquiring an additional 336,689 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,888,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after acquiring an additional 51,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.62 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

