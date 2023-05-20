Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.0 %

LOPE stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.