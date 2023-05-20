Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 920 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 388.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $78.09 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $101.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

