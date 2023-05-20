Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 63.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

