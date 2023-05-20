Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

