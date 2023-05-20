Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,686,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.