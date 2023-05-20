Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 119 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,821,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,375.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,406.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,410.07. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,164.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.21.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

