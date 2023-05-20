Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,327 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemours by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chemours by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,605,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 452,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

Chemours Price Performance

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

