Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 490 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $52.15 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

