Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $15,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after buying an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 30.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,950,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Trimble by 91.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,852 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

