Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Trinity Industries worth $12,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after purchasing an additional 127,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,422,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $99,717.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trinity Industries Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Stories

