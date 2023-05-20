Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

