Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277,269 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 197,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $31,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $218,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $39.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

