UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UFPT. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $152.75 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,702 shares of company stock worth $3,240,563. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 50.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 480,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 161,691 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

