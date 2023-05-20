Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33 ($13.70).

A number of research firms recently commented on UTG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.41) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.53) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.16), for a total value of £308.18 ($386.05). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LON UTG opened at GBX 912.50 ($11.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 933.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 946.33. Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 773 ($9.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,209 ($15.14).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,707.87%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

