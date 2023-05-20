United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $23.42 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

Insider Activity

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $260.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.60 million. United Fire Group had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $149,465. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

