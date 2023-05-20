Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UEIC. Sidoti raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $122.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,999.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 7,620.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

