UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Receives $39.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.