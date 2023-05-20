Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 in the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

