US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,980,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of US Foods worth $135,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 440.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,024,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.64.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

